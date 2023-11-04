Post the success of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), winners are reflecting on their achievements.

The five-hour-long awards night co-produced by Kingsley James, Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, and George Anyiam-Osigwe saw African filmmakers , comprising actors, cinematographers, producers, costumiers, lighting artistes etc., bag twenty-six awards at the ceremony.

Nigeria’s C.J Fiery Obasi whose movie Mami Water bagged three awards at the event – the Best Makeup Awards, Best Cinematography Awards, and the National Film Videos and Censors Board (NFVCB) Award, expressed his elation for the win.

He said, “I am so grateful to the jury and the academy for this great honour,” said Obasi who was absent at the awards.

Similarly, Kunle Afolaya,n whose film Anikulapo won the Ousmane Sembene for Best Film in an African Language, and the Best Production Design, said “the reward for handwork is recognition and more hardwork.”

Afolayan who received the awards in the company of Anikulapo actors Bimbo Ademoye and Seun Soyinka, expressed his gratitude.

An elated Tobi Bakre, who received an award for Best Actor in his role in Jade Osiberu’s ‘Gangs of Lagos’ made a memorable acceptance speech. The Aljazeerah designated ‘Nigerian Action Actor’, said, “Best Actor in a leading role at AMAAs, God did. Special thank you to everyone that’s been part of my journey from inception, and everyone God has used to make all of this a reality!”

Nse Ikpe Etim who bagged the Best Actress Award for her role in Four For Forty-Four, was ‘grateful beyond words’ for the win that also made her the first Nigerian to take the award since 2019.

Meanwhile, Jude Idada’s Kofa took the Best African Abroad Award, Cameroonian Documentary film, Le Spectre de Bike Haram, won the Best Documentary Award, whilst Jabari and Lions both took the Best Animation, and Best Short Film categories.

Reiterating their dedication to continuing the legacies of the deceased Nollywood heavy weight, Peace Anyiam-Asigwe, the organizers of AMAA said preparations are already underway for the 20th edition.

“We will sustain the partnerships that were established bysince the Inception of this continental film awards,” Raymond Anyiam-Asigwe.