Black Panther Actress, Sope Aluko, will debut her first short film, Chidera, under her production company SopeBox Productions at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on November 7, at the Filmhouse Landmark Center, Twin Waters, Lagos.

An emotional-charged and compelling short film, Chidera, explores themes of identity, image and and self-discovery in the background of a Nigerian-American community.

It is the story of a high school teacher, Chidera, who grapples with the complexities of her cultural roots, and the expectations placed upon her by her family and community. The short film takes viewers on an evocative and visually stunning cinematic journey as the protagonist embarks on a personal quest for self-acceptance.

The Nigerian born, American, best known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic World (MCU) Hollywood Blockbuster productions, Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, and Venom, started her production SopeBox Productions with the aim of giving voice to the positive and engaging stories of Africans in diaspora, particularly, African women in diaspora, like her mother, and projecting their resilience, the unsung heroes of their time.

Chidera is believed to be a testament of her passion for authentic storytelling and commitment to highlighting the diversity of her Nigerian heritage.

On the opportunity to screen her film at the prestigious AFRIFF, Aluko said, “Chidera is a project very close to my heart. It’s essential to use film as a medium to shed light on important social issues and to empower our youths. This short film embodies the message of resilience, self love, and embracing one’s identity. I cannot share it with the world at AFRIFF.”