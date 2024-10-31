The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has announced an upcoming property assessment initiative aimed at cataloguing all properties within its jurisdiction to enhance resource allocation for the 2025 budget.

The supervisory councilor on Special Duties, Hon. Emmanuel Inyang, addressed the press at the AMAC headquarters in Abuja, highlighting the importance of this assessment, which has yet to be conducted in eight years.

Inyang, representing the chairman, who was unavailable due to official duties, emphasised that the assessment is crucial for making informed decisions about infrastructure, schools, police posts, and other public amenities.

“We intend to catalogue residential, commercial, and other types of buildings. This will guide our budgeting process and help us allocate resources effectively,” he stated.

AMAC bylaws state that property assessments are mandated every five years.

Inyang highlighted that the current initiative, led by Mr Ebuka Anih and a team of certified surveyors, is beneficial and a legal requirement.

He urged property owners to allow surveyors access to their premises, warning that refusal could lead to legal repercussions.

“It is a criminal offence to deny access,” he cautioned, explaining that surveyors are authorised to enter properties for accurate assessment and measurement.

The assessment will encompass all 12 wards in AMAC, including Karshi, Orozo, Kado, Nyanya, City Centre, Wuse, Gwarimpa, Garki, Kabusa, Gwin, and Gwagwa.

Inyang assured residents that an external body would conduct the process fairly and transparently. The published results would allow residents to review and object if necessary. An appeal tribunal and magistrate court would also be available for dispute resolution.

Inyang reiterated the council’s commitment to infrastructure development, highlighting recent road, water, and electrification projects.

“This assessment will help us identify areas needing further development and ensure AMAC’s progress aligns with residents’ needs.”

The initiative is set to begin tomorrow, and AMAC is urging full cooperation from property owners.

“We will have zero tolerance for harassment. No one here has any authority to harass anyone,” Inyang stated firmly, clarifying that any refusal to permit assessments would result in legal consequences.

The principal partner of Ebuka Anih & Co. Estate Surveyors & Valuers, ESV Chukwuebuka Anih, emphasised the significance of accurate property assessments for AMAC’s developmental planning.

He assured residents of the integrity of the surveying process and encouraged them to verify surveyors’ identification upon request.

The divisional head of the Tenement Rate & Valuation Office at AMAC, Anna Ibrahim, noted that the transition from manual documentation to a fully digital approach made the assessment process more efficient.

“This exercise will take no more than five minutes per property,” she said, calling for cooperation to ensure accurate data collection and prevent future discrepancies.

She emphasised that the council aims to leverage this initiative for comprehensive data gathering, which is crucial for sustainable development within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.