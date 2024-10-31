The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards combating misinformation, disinformation and mal-information among its teeming populace.

Idris stated this at a one-day symposium with the theme, “New Digital Frontiers of Information, Media and Information Literacy for Public Interest Information,” held at the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.

A press statement signed by

Ibrahim Sheme, director, media and publicity of NOUN said the main aim of the symposium was to address the role of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in a digital age increasingly fraught with misinformation.

He underlined the critical role of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in equipping citizens with the skills needed to discern accurate information from falsehood.

In his address, the minister explained that such media literacy will encourage the responsible use of media to benefit the public interest, as he highlighted the importance of collaborations among educational institutions, policy makers, and international organisations to build a well-informed populace.

He said “A well-informed society is a strong and resilient society. This symposium marks an important step towards equipping Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to verify information and counter the spread of fake news.”

The minister encouraged Nigerians to be patriotic and urged them to highlight the country’s positive attributes and not always the negatives.

The NOUN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters, in his opening remarks, highlighted the vital role of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in empowering individuals and fostering enlightened societies.

Peters noted that NOUN, as an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution, is committed to providing accessible education and promoting digital literacy, especially in a time when misinformation is shaping public perception and opinion.

He said “The digital age presents unprecedented opportunities and challenges. As we embrace these changes, it is essential to empower every Nigerian, especially our youth, with the skills to navigate and responsibly engage with digital media.”

UNESCO’s Abuja Representative, Mr. Abdoulrahmane Diallo, spoke on UNESCO’s global efforts to promote media and information literacy as a tool for empowerment and democratic participation.

“At UNESCO, we believe that media and information literacy is a fundamental human right,” he said, emphasising that UNESCO stands firmly with Nigeria in promoting MIL initiatives.”

Ms. Mardia Umar, the guest speaker on the occasion, a media personality from EFCC Radio, shared insights into the landscape of digital misinformation in Nigeria, emphasising the need for vigilance, transparency, and community engagement in tackling fake news that often undermine public trust in vital institutions.

Umar Said “The spread of misinformation is a threat to national development and, through media literacy, we can empower people to discern credible information sources, recognise bias, and protect themselves against manipulation.”

She further stated that the role of digital tools in promoting accountability and urged institutions to use these tools to enhance public understanding of complex topics like financial fraud and security.

The Head of the Mass Communication Department, Dr. Lateef Adelakun, expressed gratitude to all participants, speakers, and organising partners, even as he acknowledged the importance of continued collaboration in strengthening MIL frameworks in Nigeria.