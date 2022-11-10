Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has warned taxpayers and clients of the council against the payment of revenues into private accounts.

Maikalangu, who gave the warning during a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, stated that any taxpayer/client that pays AMAC revenue into any private accounts would be forced to make double payment.

He said AMAC has engaged a new set of contractors/consultants for collection of revenue for the council, even as he advised clients to do due diligence before making payments to AMAC designated account numbers.

The AMAC chairman also advised taxpayers to be cautious by verifying any account presented to them at the point of payment, adding that officials of the area council would soon be issuing demand notices to taxpayers/clients in line with renewed efforts to redeem all legitimate outstanding fees and rates due to AMAC.

He also urged all corporate organisations, clients and residents to critically examine the account numbers so provided, on the demand notices to avoid being defrauded, adding that it is a crime for clients to give money meant for the council to unauthorised persons.