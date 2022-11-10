Despite the People’s Democratic Party’s threat to boycott the election, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has declared tomorrow a work-free day for local government election in the state.

Secretary to the state government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said yesterday in a statement that the holiday is to enable the people to actively participate in the election.

He said the people are expected to go to the polling units and cast their ballots in the state’s local government elections.

Matane disclosed that during the election period, markets and offices will be closed and the movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

He said, “Government is urging citizens to go out and perform their civic duties on Thursday, 10th November 2022, as this presents yet another avenue to elect representatives and leaders who expectedly will work for our collective aspirations at the Local Government level”.

He said the governor has directed all security agencies in the state to ensure violence-free local government elections.

He stressed that the government is committed to safeguarding and guaranteeing a hitch-free process.