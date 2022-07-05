A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Hon. Innocent Ajaelu, has declared that former minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe are not quarrelling but only protecting their political interests.

Ajaelu, a former vice chairman of Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State, made the declaration yesterday in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said, “What is happening between Amaechi and Senator Abe is just interest. In politics, interest cannot be regarded as quarrel. Magnus (Abe) said he wants to be governor and Chibuike (Amaechi) said he will not support him, that he will support another person.

“Does that amount to quarrel? That is not quarrel; politics is not about interest. They didn’t fight, they are not dragging a land. It is just interest, which is noticeable in all the 18 political parties that is going to participate in the 2023 general election.”

The APC chieftain, who is aspiring to represent Oyigbo constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, revealed that all efforts to genuinely reconcile aggrieved persons within the party in the state will amount to nothing.

Ajaelu said, “There can be nothing like reconciliation that can take place in APC again because there must be justice before you talk about reconciliation.

When you mean reconciliation, you mean peace. Is it not? There is no way you will achieve peace without justice.

“How can somebody talk about reconciliation in APC at this ninth hour when all the efforts made to bring APC on one page failed. When all the mistakes have been made. Nobody is a fool here. You can fool people every time, but you cannot fool people all the time.”