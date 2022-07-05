A 29-year-old woman has been arrested by the operatives of the Anambra State police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old child.

The suspect, Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, according to police spokesman, deputy superintendent of police, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, hails from Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State.

Chinwendu, the police spokesman said on the Saturday 2nd of July 2022 at about 4:30pm at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko in Onitsha allegedly stole her neighbour’s three-year-old child with an intention to sell the child to make money.

Toochukwu told newsmen yesterday that the affected child had been rescued and returned to her parents.

He said: “The Anambra State command operatives on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4:30pm arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29 years, native Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

“She was arrested on alleged case of child stealing at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect is a neighbour to the parent of the child.

“Chinwendu when arrested initially denied to know the whereabouts of the three year old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her to confess to stealing the child with the intention of selling her.”

Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent,” Ikenga said.