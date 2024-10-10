Immediate-past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has voiced his frustration over the perceived lack of public outrage in Nigeria, despite the severe economic hardship that citizens face.

In a recent interview with ABN TV, Amaechi expressed disbelief at how Nigerians were enduring rising costs of essential goods and services without more protests.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, revealed that he was also struggling to afford basic necessities such as diesel. He questioned why the public remained silent, especially the youth, urging them to take to the streets to protest the current cost of living.

“I’m angry with the citizens. I have said it several times. You can see a group of people stealing your money, impoverishing you. You cannot buy fuel and anything,” Amaechi stated. “The people should be angry. There should be protests. Not even protests against anybody but against the politicians that ‘we won’t vote.’ That is what people should be saying.”

Amaechi also lamented the toll that economic challenges have taken on Nigerians, particularly when individuals like him cannot afford diesel. “The rate of hunger now… if people like us cannot afford diesel, you can imagine what is happening to those who do not have children like us,” he said, adding that some Nigerians have been forced to walk long distances due to the rising cost of transportation.

Reflecting on the political climate in Rivers State, Amaechi described the state as the “capital of betrayals” in Nigerian politics. He alluded to the ongoing political tension between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. Wike, who previously served as Amaechi’s Chief of Staff, had supported Fubara’s rise to power before their alliance soured, a development that has sparked significant public interest.

Amaechi claimed that many of the state’s politicians were his protégés, yet they turned their backs on him. “Name one politician in Port Harcourt that didn’t pass through me, they can’t stand hunger,” he declared. “Rivers State has become the capital of betrayals, just name one politician who didn’t pass through me.”

Despite the tense political landscape in the State, Amaechi emphasised that he has aversion for thuggery, citing his religious beliefs. “You will not see me in any political meeting planning for thugs, you will not see me say this money is for thugs; I will not,” he said.

Amaechi noted that his priest advised him against supporting violence, as it could jeopardise his spiritual beliefs. “The society may not hold you accountable or send you to prison but God will not allow you into heaven because he will hold you accountable. I don’t want to miss heaven.”