The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the recent state congresses conducted by the party’s national leadership.

The chairman of the PDP BoT and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, conveyed the concern during the 78th meeting of the party’s advisory organ in Abuja on Thursday.

Wabara, at the meeting, which held at the PDP national secretariat, declared that the discrepancies in the course of the congresses were of serious concern and must be addressed immediately by the party’s national working committee (NWC).

He added that it was crucial that any deviations from PDP guidelines are corrected and for all the processes that should follow party guidelines to be done accordingly.

Wabara said, “The Board of Trustees has also received reports that in some states, these congresses were not conducted in full accordance with the guidelines of our great party. In some instances, the congresses did not even hold as scheduled.

“These discrepancies are of serious concern and it is essential that we address them immediately. Therefore, we are calling on the National Working Committee to ensure that these issues are swiftly resolved. It is crucial that any deviations from PDP guidelines are corrected, and where congresses did not hold new dates should be scheduled to ensure all all party members have a fair and transparent opportunity to participate in the democratic process,” the BoT chairman stated.