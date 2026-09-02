I warmly celebrate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he clocks 60.

Sixty years is a significant milestone, and even more so when marked by a life that has taken one through different spheres of leadership and public responsibility.

His years in office have given him the opportunity to serve Nigeria at different levels, and his contributions to the country’s political and economic development remain noteworthy.

On behalf of my family and the good people of Delta North, I wish the Vice President continued strength, sound health and the wisdom to navigate the responsibilities that come with his office.

Happy 60th Birthday, Your Excellency.

Senator Ned Munir Nwoko

Senator Representing Delta North Senatorial District

Chairman, Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation