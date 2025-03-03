The Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has directed Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill before it within the next 48 hours.

The lawmakers unanimously took the decision on Monday during their sitting, amidst tight security at the House of Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt.

The directive of the Amaewhule-led lawmakers, who are loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, came less than 24 hours after Fubara announced that he will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court as it affects the political crisis in the State.

The governor, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast on Sunday evening, however, said he will need to see the certified true copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgement before taking any further action.

He said: “Although we disagree with the judgments, we are bound to obey the orders made therein as a law-abiding government.

“Since inception, we have conducted the affairs of government within the framework of our Constitution, due process and the rule of law.

“While we are not above mistakes because we are humans, we believe that we have not, as a government, done anything deliberately to trample on the rule of law or the hallowed principles of constitutional governance.

“Accordingly, I have had a meeting with my team of lawyers, and they have assured me that the certified true copy of the judgements may be available to them by Friday, March 7, 2025.

“I assure you that upon the receipt of certified judgements, we shall study their ramifications and implement them without reservations to move the state forward.”