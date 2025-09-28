The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced that it was set to participate in the 2025 Africa Peace Prayer Summit in Kenya, with Ambassador Amaba Sam Ogbuku leading the delegation.

Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, the International Spokesman of IAWPA, in a press statement he signed and sent to newsmen in FCT Abuja, said this year’s summit promises to be a pivotal event and will hold on Sunday, December 7, bringing together peace advocates, thought leaders, and stakeholders from across Africa to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

Amb. Nkweke said the Africa Peace Prayer Summit will foster dialogue and cooperation among nations, communities, and individuals, promoting peace and stability in the region.

“Sustainable Development: By focusing on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the summit will contribute to accelerating progress towards achieving these goals, particularly SDG 16, which emphasizes peace, justice, and strong institutions.

“Empowering Women and Youth: The summit will highlight the importance of empowering women and youth in promoting peace and development, recognizing their critical roles in shaping the future of Africa,” he further stated.

The statement further said the summit will include a gala night, providing an opportunity for delegates to network, share ideas, and celebrate the progress made towards promoting peace and development in Africa. “This event will also serve as a platform for recognizing and honoring individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to peacebuilding efforts,” the statement stressed.

IAWPA, with its special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said it was committed to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development globally. “Ambassador Amaba Sam Ogbuku, a renowned peace advocate, will lead the IAWPA delegation, sharing insights and expertise in promoting peace and development”

In a related development, the Country Director of the Association in Kenya, Amb. Dr. Fred Okama Okatch, said hosting the event in Kenya was not only timely but divine, stating that Kenya as the headquarters of United Nations in Africa was due to host the summit and his church serving as the venue for the summit was inspired by the Holy Spirit. “I am greatly pleased to be welcoming Eminent Peace Ambassadors across the world to my country Kenya, which will be great again after this prayer summit,” he added.

By participating in the Africa Peace Prayer Summit, IAWPA said it aims to contribute to the realizstion of a more peaceful and prosperous Africa, aligning with its mission towards ensuring peace strives in all sectors of human endeavours across the 193 member-states of the United Nations.