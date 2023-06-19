Amb. Metchie Leads Another IAWPA Delegation To Russia-African Summit.

Following the aftermath of the just concluded United Nations Habitat Assembly held in Nairobi Kenya where Amb. Johnny Metchie made several engagements with development partners he will performing another function on the 26th of July 2023 where he will be leading another delegation comprising five Eminent Peace Ambassadors from the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA to attend the 2nd Summit of the Russia-African Humanitarian Summit which will be taking place in Moscow, Russia.

Recall that before this time Amb. Metchie who is the African Director of IAWPA has congratulated the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa on his effort to initiate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The July summit will also afford the Amb. Metchie led delegation to readdress the need of peaceful coexitance between the two warring nations adding that peace is the foundation for any bilateral or multilateral relationship among nations of the world.