Nigerian Entrepreneur Sells Off Students Networking App, GoCampus, To Indian Tech Guru

Muili Seun, a young Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has decided to sell off his innovative campus networking platform, GoCampus.

The thriving campus networking platform, which successfully connects College students on campuses, had garnered over 370,000 users across three countries in just four months.

Seun negotiated the sale with an Indian tech guru, Vickram Sybri, marking a significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey.

GoCampus quickly gained popularity among college students, revolutionising the way they interact and connect with each other. Wit