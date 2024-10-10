In a momentous celebration marking the 64th anniversary of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations (UN), Amb. Triumph Kingsley Oghene has been appointed as a member of the Council of the United Nations Association of Africa (UNAA).

This significant appointment reflects his unwavering commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development throughout the continent.

Amb. Oghene is not only recognised for his diplomatic efforts, he is also a talented musician and a dedicated pastor. His passion for advocating social change, alongside his role as the founder of Yahweh Love Garden, a platform dedicated to inspiring and uplifting communities, showcases his holistic approach to service.

During the anniversary celebration, dignitaries and representatives from various sectors hailed Amb. Oghene’s appointment as a step forward in harnessing the potential of African countries in the global arena. His diverse background and experience will undoubtedly contribute to the vision and objectives of the United Nations Association of Africa.

Amb. Oghen expressed his gratitude for this esteemed role, stating, “It is both an honour and a privilege to serve on the Council. I am committed to working collaboratively with my fellow council members to promote the ideals of the United Nations and to foster unity and progress within Africa.”

The United Nations Association of Africa plays a crucial role in advocating for the principles and values of the United Nations, engaging civil society, and promoting sustainable development objectives across the continent.

As Amb. Triumph Kingsley Oghene embarks on this new journey, his dedication to making a meaningful impact in society continues to inspire many. His vision for a united Africa resonates with the aspirations of its people, and his contributions are anticipated to make a significant difference in the pursuit of peace and development on the continent.