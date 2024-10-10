The Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced that former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the keynote address during its 23rd Annual Conference, while the first female vice chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, will serve as chairperson.

The hybrid event, themed “Dream. Dare. Do.,” is set to take place with both virtual and physical attendance options, bringing together women from various sectors around the world in different countries like the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Ghana, Cameroon, United Arab Emirates and lots more come together to engage in transformative dialogue and learning.

Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, underscored the significance of the conference, which remains the flagship event of the organisation.

In her remarks, she emphasised WIMBIZ’s long standing commitment to empowering women, particularly in leadership roles.

She highlighted that the conference has played a key role in inspiring over 330,000 women throughout its history.

“We are constantly advocating for equal representation of both genders in leadership positions across all sectors. We have seen quite some improvement in the financial sector with 30% female CEOs in the Banking Industry,” she stated, underscoring the need for a balanced mix of perspectives in today’s workforce.

In addition, Omowunmi further mentioned some of the sponsors for this year’s Conference, which includes: Doyenne Circle, First Bank, Standard Chartered, Wema Bank, BMO Advisory, Ardova Plc, MTN Foundation and others.

On her part, Chair, Conference Planning Group (CPG), Opeyemi Oduwole stated that the theme of this year’s conference reflects the urgency for women to step into their power, especially in these challenging economic times.

She cited examples of companies like Disney and FedEx, which thrived after economic downturns, demonstrating that adversity often sparks opportunity. “The conference is that charge we need to dare, dream, and do it.”

She added that the event promises a diverse agenda, including five plenary sessions, three hands-on workshops, and a business pitch competition.

Among the plenary sessions, “Diversifying into Entertainment: A Viable Business Opportunity” will examine Africa’s burgeoning media and entertainment industries.

Another session, “Overcoming Emotional Hurdles in Women’s Bold Journey,” will provide tools for managing stress, building resilience, and achieving work-life balance.

In her remarks, Mabel Adeteye – Chair, CPG Comms & Publicity Committee, WIMBIZ provided crucial details about the registration process, encouraging all interested participants to visit the WIMBIZ website.

The conference will also be accessible through the WIMBIZ app, which enables users to engage with sessions, read comments, and network with other online attendees.

Opeyemi concluded the press conference with a powerful reminder of the importance of networking, stating, “Your network is one of the most powerful assets you’ll ever have in life.” She encouraged all women to attend the conference, emphasising that the connections made could be instrumental in shaping their future.

As the conference approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a landmark event in the empowerment of women leaders across Africa. For more information on registration, visit the WIMBIZ website or download the WIMBIZ app.