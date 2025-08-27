The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ekash Collections, Ambassador Ekwutoziam Ashiedu Chinedu Ogwus, will be honored with the Africa’s Fashion Entrepreneur Award on September 20, 2025, in London.

Amb. Ogwus will receive one of Africa’s most prestigious accolades—Best Women’s Wear Boutique—at the Africa–UK Trade and Investment Conference & Awards, a gathering of world-class minds and innovators.

Organized by The Business Executive Group (TBE Group) in partnership with the African Chamber of Trade and the International Business Council, the awards celebrate enterprises and individuals strengthening commerce, diplomacy, and entrepreneurship between Africa and the United Kingdom.

Her recognition at this high-profile event is more than a personal triumph; it is a celebration of Africa’s fashion industry as a powerful driver of trade, innovation, and cultural diplomacy.

She will stand alongside eminent entrepreneurs, diplomats, and policymakers—amplifying Africa’s voice in the global arena.

Amb. Ogwus has been selected in the category of Best Women’s Wear Boutique—a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence in fashion, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

Her brand, Ekash Collections, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, has blossomed into a symbol of African creativity. It seamlessly blends indigenous craftsmanship with global sophistication, offering Afrocentric elegance that commands international recognition.

More than a fashion house, Ekash Collections has become a cultural institution. Through her designs, fabric is transformed into narrative—garments of dignity, stitches of resilience, and ensembles that tell the story of a continent rising with pride.

Beyond fashion, Ambassador Ekwutoziam is a seasoned diplomat, cultural advocate, and champion of empowerment.

She has represented Africa on global platforms, including the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Summit 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda, and has been recognized by both the ECOWAS Youth Council and the Nelson Mandela Awards in Lagos for her contributions to cultural preservation and youth empowerment.

As Vice President of the Ogwus Youth Empowerment and Community Development Organization (OYEDCO), she continues to uplift communities and nurture the next generation of leaders.

Her honor is a reflection of Africa’s creative renaissance—an affirmation that the continent’s heritage, when refined with vision and presented with dignity, commands global prestige.