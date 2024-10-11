The United Nations Association of Africa (UNAA) has appointed Amb. Sylvester Okafor as its new President General, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s history.

The appointment, which was made in Abuja Nigeria during the celebration of the 64th anniversary of Nigeria’s membership of the United Nations, witnessed the attendance of several dignitaries including the World Peace President, Amb Per Stafsen, from the Kingdom of Denmark

A statement by the chairman, Board of Directors of the association, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, said this esteemed position is a testament to Amb. Okafor’s tireless efforts in promoting global peace, development, and humanitarian causes.

He noted that as the founder and CEO of First Foster Care Foundation Incorporated in the USA, Amb. Okafor has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, stressing that his expertise in international relations, diplomacy, and social development will undoubtedly propel UNAA’s mission forward.

Under Amb. Okafor’s visionary leadership, UNAA is poised to strengthen partnerships, foster collaborative initiatives, and advance Africa’s interests on the global stage. His appointment is a source of pride for Nigeria, reflecting the country’s growing influence in international affairs.

The statement emphasised that Amb. Sylvester Okafor is a renowned diplomat and humanitarian, founder and CEO, First Foster Care Foundation Incorporated, US, with a track record of promoting peace, development, and social justice

“This appointment is a well-deserved recognition of Amb. Okafor’s dedication to global peace and development. We look forward to his leadership in driving UNAA’s agenda and promoting African interests worldwide.

“As Amb. Okafor assumes this critical role, Nigerians and the international community eagerly anticipate his strategic vision and impactful contributions,” the statement added.