Amended 2022 Budget For Flood Control Skewed, Stakeholders Allege

As Nigeria’s rainy season reaches its peak, with widespread predictions that more communities would experience flood disasters, some concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Critical Stakeholders have called on Nigerians to hold lawmakers, especially members of the National Assembly responsible in the event of flood disaster.

The call is coming on the heels of an appeal by Amnesty International to the federal government to take concrete steps that will mitigate the potential consequences of flash flooding to avoid a repeat of last year’s floods, which killed more than 612 people across the country.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, Friday, the stakeholders said the decision by the National Assembly to alter the 2022 supplementary budget which made copious provisions for flood control infrastructure was a great disservice to the nation’s desire to mitigate flooding and its impact.

Leader of the group Godwin Ezenwata, said the lawmakers tinkered with the sum of N180 billion earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of roads among other flood control infrastructures across the country by ‘disproportionately re-allocating in a skewed manner to suit their selfish interest’.

Flanked by other members of the Critical Stakeholders’ group, Ezenwata appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to halt the ongoing amendment by the lawmakers and stressed the need for equal distribution of the N180 billion “since virtually all the states have projects need and are gearing up for flood disasters”.

He stated: “This was a budget that had provision of about N700bn but slashed to a paltry N185bn out of which the lawmakers shared the projects among themselves with the sum of N50bn allocated for two projects in Jigawa state simply because those working on the budget are from the north west while other projects of similar importance were allocated just N10m”