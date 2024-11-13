The deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said he was leading parliamentary support for President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills, which are currently before the National Assembly for consideration.

According to Agbese, his support was informed by the need to stimulate the economy and ensure a smooth take-off of a new tax administration devoid of multiple taxation as contained in the proposed legislation.

The executive bills have become controversial, with governors calling for their withdrawal to allow for more consultation and lawmakers divided over them.

However, speaking with journalists in Abuja, Agbese said he was convinced that the reform bills would stimulate the economy if passed into law and implemented.

He said, “I am one of the strongest advocates of President Tinubu’s tax bills because I am a reformer and believe in changes that would better the country. I have studied the document, and I’m convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that it will, no doubt, help to improve the economy of the nation.”

The lawmaker said he was currently lobbying his colleagues to draw their attention to the importance of the bills, which, if passed into law, would benefit not only Benue State, where he comes from but the entire country.

“It (bill) will also benefit everyone that generates taxes and does so dutifully. Those who are afraid are doing so because they fear accountability and transparency.

“These bills will bring about consciousness to tax-payers, and once people become conscious of what they pay to the government and what the government earns, they can be assured that there will be a higher demand for accountability,” he said.

The Benue lawmaker called on the 36 state governors to reconsider and support the federal government. Across all sectors of the economy, there were complaints of over-taxation, and a significant number of people doing business were not remitting taxes to the government.

“Everyone talks about nations that render social services to their citizens. Those citizens pay their taxes when due. The truth is that in the past few years, many Nigerians have raised the alarm of multiple taxation, and this is partly what these proposed reforms intend to address.

“Again, some companies are operating in this country that are taking advantage of the gaps in our tax laws to evade taxes. This has resulted in huge revenue loss to the government and needs to be addressed. On this note, I humbly plead with our respected state governors to support these bills because, in the end, Nigeria will be the ultimate beneficiary,” Agbese stated.