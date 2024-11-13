A coalition of INEC-accredited organisations has raised concerns over the recently concluded Edo State governorship election, held on September 21, 2024.

During a press conference, coalition team leader Comrade Victor Kalu shared their findings and recommendations after a thorough review of election materials and documents.

They cited discrepancies and irregularities in the election process and expressed a lack of confidence in the transparency of the election results.

The coalition highlighted instances of alleged manipulation and stressed that fair elections are fundamental to maintaining public trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

They urged the judiciary to carefully review all available evidence and ensure a fair outcome, emphasising the role of an impartial judiciary in upholding electoral integrity.

The group also recommended key reforms, including enhancing INEC’s operational independence, addressing procedural gaps in result collation, and strengthening electoral laws.

In a message to the federal government, the coalition requested the immediate replacement of INEC chairman Prof Mahmood Yakubu, citing a perceived failure to conduct credible elections.

They further called for reforms that align with the Uwais panel’s recommendations, suggesting a selection process for the INEC chairperson involving the National Judicial Council and Senate.

“We believe these reforms are essential for the future integrity of Nigeria’s elections,” they stated.

They concluded that the coalition remains committed to peaceful advocacy, affirming its dedication to protecting democratic values and citizens’ rights to free and fair elections.