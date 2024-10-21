Advertisement

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has congratulated the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, as he marks his 68th birthday.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, Governor Yusuf praised Kwankwaso’s political influence and contributions to national development, describing him as a mentor and a pillar in Nigeria’s political space.

“Dear Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, I felicitate with you, my mentor and our National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on the occasion of your 68th birthday anniversary,” Yusuf wrote.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Yusuf noted the wealth of knowledge and experience he has gained from working with Kwankwaso over the past 38 years.

“Your leadership quality and range of political influence cut across the length and breadth of the country.

“Your political philosophy has impacted communities, inspired quality leaders, and contributed profoundly to humanity. You are indeed an indisputable force in the Nigerian polity,” the Governor wrote.

On behalf of his family and the people of Kano State, Governor Yusuf wished the former Kano State governor continued success and more years of service to the nation.

Kwankwaso’s political career, which spans decades, includes serving as Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, two-time Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, Special Envoy to Darfur and Somalia, Senator, and most recently, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general elections.