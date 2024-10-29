The Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps has arrested a 20-year-old man, Friday Akinmade for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman in the state.

According to the corps, the suspect allegedly killed the woman with a stick for allegedly stealing his N3,000 savings.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the headquarters of the corps in Akure on Tuesday, the Commander of the Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye said the suspect disclosed that the incident happened in his hometown in Owo.

Akinmade said he hit the woman with a stick twice on the head when he confronted her and she ran away from the scene without knowing that she would die.

Parading the suspect alongside 26 other criminal suspects, Akogun Adeleye said they were apprehended for various crimes such as kidnapping, stealing, and burglary among others.

The Commander of the Corps, said Akinmade, “outrightly murdered and killed a 65-year-old man. This is a 20-year-old boy.”

Also Adeleye said a 42-year-old man named Gbenro who attacked Amotekun officers in a bid to cover his nefarious activity by the name was also arrested.

He added, “We equally have Samuel Peter, a 21-year-old man, who engaged in an attempted murder.”

According to him, the uniqueness of the parade is that, apart from very minor cases, the corps also apprehended suspects linked to about two or three kidnapping cases at the borders.

He said the incidents occurred at the Akunu-Kogi-Ondo border, “where we had two cases of kidnapping and in Ose border-Edo-Ondo border, where we had one case in the last two weeks, we could say that the entire 18 local governments are at peace.”

Generally, he said Ondo State is peaceful and friendly for investment while encouraging farmers to go to their farms, assuring that the Amotekun rangers were already dispatched, especially in the government forest reserves to prevent infringements.

“Apart from this, what the security situation has enumerated tells us that as a result of the harsh economic situation we have in the country, there are more cases of housebreaking,” Adeleye added

He cited an incident involving a 30-year-old man who engaged in malicious damage, cultism, and attempted murder of law enforcement agents.

“In the same way, we narrowed down on one Segun Owolabi, 20 years old, who engages in stealing motorcycles, robbing and dispossessed rightful owners,” he said.

The corps also paraded a gang that specialises in burgling houses, especially when owners of such houses are not in their houses.

“We have Toba, Pelumi, Ogumade, and Oriade, whose age bracket ranges between 22 and 25. We equally have Shegwo Yusuf, who engages in malicious damage to household properties, ” he said.

He assured the residents of the state that the security agency will continue to engage criminals, both within the town and in the forest towards ensuring that people can sleep with their two eyes closed in their houses.

Adeleye further assured farmers that they should go to their farms and allayed the fears of commuters travelling, especially as the yuletide period approaches.