Four women, including two prophetesses, have been arrested by the operatives of the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State over alleged human trafficking.

The suspects were nabbed for trafficking two minors to a North African country, Libya.

The suspects paraded before journalists in Ado Ekiti were Mrs. Dorcas Adefowoke, Mrs.Oyetunji Ebunoluwa, Miss Adefowoke Toyin and Miss Boluwatife Soremi.

The suspects confessed to have arranged and prepared over 30 persons for same mission before their arrest.

The state commandant of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Joel Komolafe, while speaking to journalists on Thursday, said that the suspects were arrested following a tip-off.

Komolafe said that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects have finalised arrangements to ferry the the victims to Libya without the consent of their parents.

“The suspects were already on their way to handover the victims to agents who will take them to Libya before the command was able to track them,” he stated.

He expressed the readiness of the command to work with various security agencies in the state in tackling crime.

The suspects were, thereafter, handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the case transferred to the agency’s head office for further investigation.