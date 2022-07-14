Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Thursday, dismissed a case filed by the state’s deputy governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, challenging the impeachment process initiated against him by the House of Assembly.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, held that the lawmakers and all the defendants have not erred in the procedures taken in the impeachment process.

According to him, the originating summons filed by the claimant was purely legislative procedure and not judicial in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, is set to appeal the judgement which dismissed his suit filed against the State House of Assembly to begin an impeachment process against him.

His counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, disclosed this on Thursday.