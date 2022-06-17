Commanders of the South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps, have assured the people of the region, that it would synergise towards ensuring that a repeat of the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, where about forty worshippers were killed do not happen again anywhere in the Southwest.

The commanders who visited the scene include; Corps Commander, Ekiti Amotekun, General Joe Komolafe (rtd), Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd) (Oyo), Retired Police Commissioner, David Ajibola Akinremi (Ogun) and Brigadier General B.B. Aderonbi (rtd), Osun State.

Ondo State commander and chairman of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who spoke on their behalf, gave the assurance while receiving the Corps Commanders from the Southwest states who came to condole with the state and Christian family in Owo over the gruesome killings.

“We are also here, to express our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack and we pray that Almighty God grant their souls eternal rest.

According to him, as a team, we are here on a condolence visit over this unfortunate incident and irreparable loss and also, to assess the security situation and proffer our solution to ensure that a repeat of this does not happen anywhere in the South West region again.

“We feel very sad about this attack because these ‘animals’ invaded this ever peaceful town and massacred defenceless worshippers. It is a sad moment for us.

“To Ondo State people, we want to reassure them that the executives of all the western states are determined to continue to ensure your security of lives and property are guaranteed.

“We want you all to be rest assured that even the federal government and all the security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act and ensuring that we prevent a repeat of it”, he stated.