Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB’s) EKOEXCEL has expressed its preparedness to collaborate with stakeholders in the education sector to eliminate harmful socio-cultural and economic practices that affect the all-round development of pupils.

LASUBEB said this in commemoration of the 2022 Day of the African Child with the theme, ‘Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children: Progress on Policy and Practice Since 2013’ held in Lagos.

The day has been celebrated annually since 1991 in honour of students massacred in Soweto, South Africa, in 1976 for protesting against injustice and inequality in the apartheid regime.

Speaking on the 2022 event, especially in light of last year’s revelation by UNICEF that Africa has 42 million out-of-school children and Nigeria 10.5 million, LASUBEB Chair, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, reaffirmed the commitment of EKOEXCEL to improve learning outcomes for pupils in Lagos public primary schools through innovative pedagogy.

Alawiye-King solicited the cooperation of parents, guardians and other stakeholders to ensure further that it continues to impact pupils positively.

“We only have the pupils with us in schools for a limited number of hours daily. They spend more time at home with their parents and guardians; we need them to complement our efforts so that the pupils can survive in today’s knowledge-driven economy.