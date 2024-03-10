Former Nigeria international Emmanuel Amuneke has expressed his interest in the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

This was dislcosed by former BBC reporter and current writer for the Guardian, Osasu Obayiuwana.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) recently declared the Eagles coaching job vacant following the exit of Jose Peseiro.

The Portuguese led the Eagles to a second place finish at the AFCON 2023 but has left his position.

Now, Obayiuwana has stated that the AFCON 1994 winner has indicated his interest to lead the Eagles.

“1994 @CAF_Online #AFOTY .@AmunekeEmma9496, the former @ZSCOfficial, @FCBarcelona and @NGSuperEagles player, has confirmed to me that he has put himself in the running to be the next manager of #Nigeria’s national team,” he wrote on X.

Amuneke led the Golden Eaglets to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title.

On 6 August 2018, he was appointed Tanzania head coach and qualified them for the 2019 AFCON.He was assistant to Austin Eguavoen in February 2022.