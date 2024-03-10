Worried by the continued effects of climate change in the world and Nigeria in particular, the Building Blocks For Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE) has launched a transformative initiative to restrain climate change and rising insecurity threatening the livelihood of the people in Northwest of Nigeria.

The initiative, tagged ‘the Northwest Climate Peace Hubs: A Climate Security Approach to Conflict Prevention’, is supported by the UNDP and Norwegian Embassy, Abuja.

The project is targeted at sensitising young locals on climate change and making them change advocates in their respective communities.

Unveiling the initiative in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, the representative of the Executive Director, Mr. Gideon Ihuarulam, said Jibia in Katsina and Ilela in Sokoto states were selected in the northwest to train 500 young men and women with the lessons on conflict management, dialogue, mediation and climate action for community actors and structures.

Ihuarulam added that the 8-month project integrates climate action with conflict prevention strategies and is geared toward fostering resilience, peace, and sustainable development in the region.

Earlier the Project Officer, Amb. Mustapha Abdurrahman affirmed that 10 selected young peacebuilders, peace ambassadors, and climate activists will be supported with micro-grants.

“These grants will be dedicated to planting trees in desert-encroached areas within Jibia and Illela. Grantees will be guided with best practices in identifying strategic and suitable desert locations for the tree planting,” he said.

He urged the stakeholders at the Jibia communities to collectively work to create sustainable solutions, mitigate conflicts, and safeguard the environment for future generations.