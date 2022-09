Nigeria’s track sensations, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, have made giant leaps in the World Athletics Women ranking.

From being ranked 43rd in September 2021, Tobi Amusan is now in the top 10, moving up 38 places to occupy 5th spot in the new world ranking released by the world athletics body.

Her compatriot and friend, Ese Brume, moved up 32 places from her previous position of 93rd in the world to 61st in the new chart.

Both Amusan and Brume have had a remarkable year with amazing results in all the international competitions they were involved in.

Amusan set a new world record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.12s, becoming a World Champion in Eugene, Oregon at the World Athletics Championships and successful defended her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Earlier in the year, she won gold for Nigeria at the African senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

On her part, Ese Brume won a silver medal for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships in Long Jump, and struck Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Recall that both athletes were awarded national honours by the Federal Government of Nigeria for their remarkable achievements for Nigeria at a presidential reception held at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Thursday.