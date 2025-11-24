Global wheat prices are showing signs of easing as improved supply conditions emerge across major exporting regions, reversing months of tightness that had kept markets elevated. Traders say recent declines in U.S. futures and increased export availability from Russia and Europe are helping to stabilise the market, even as weather concerns linger.

In recent sessions, benchmark wheat contracts in Chicago have edged lower, reflecting stronger-than-expected harvests and more aggressive sales from the Black Sea region. Analysts report that Russia’s continued dominance in global exports, bolstered by favourable weather and high stocks, is exerting downward pressure on prices. At the same time, European output has also improved after early-season uncertainties.

However, weather remains a critical variable. Dryness in parts of the U.S. Midwest and erratic rainfall patterns in Argentina continue to cloud the production outlook for the coming season. Market observers warn that any significant setbacks in these regions could quickly reverse the current softening trend.

Despite these risks, most projections lean toward a gradual decline in global wheat prices over the next two years. Several commodity analysts forecast a 10–15 per cent drop by 2026, assuming stable weather conditions and uninterrupted trade flows. The expected increase in global grain inventories and planned expansions in planted acreage are also contributing to the bearish outlook.

But uncertainties persist. Geopolitical tension in key export corridors, particularly around the Black Sea, remains a potential flashpoint that could disrupt shipments and tighten supply chains. Similarly, rising fertiliser costs and logistics bottlenecks could influence production decisions in some regions.

For now, the consensus is that wheat markets are entering a more balanced phase after two years of volatility. If current trends hold, consumers may benefit from more moderate prices through 2026, while producers face a more competitive and closely watched global trading environment.