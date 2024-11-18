Governorship hopeful Valentine Ozigbo has pledged to blend traditional values with contemporary governance strategies if elected governor of Anambra State in 2025. He made this commitment during a meeting with Ndi Anambra professionals and elders at the Anambra State Public Officers and Elders Forum (ASPOF) in Abuja.

The event, chaired by Chief Pa Simon Okeke gathered notable leaders from Anambra who are dedicated to forging a brighter future for the state. It provided Ozigbo with a platform to share his vision for Anambra.

In his address, Ozigbo unveiled his transformative initiative, “Ka Anambra Chawpụ,” an inclusive framework to leverage Anambra’s rich cultural, economic, and historical heritage. “This vision seeks to foster a self-sustaining and progressive future for our state by merging tradition with modern governance practices,” Ozigbo explained. The Ka Anambra Chawpụ initiative is built on five foundational pillars, which include preserving cultural identity, economic empowerment, community-centred governance, scientific and technological innovation, and security and stability.

During his speech, Ozigbo directly asked the audience to rate their satisfaction with the current governance in Anambra. The unanimous response of “No” highlighted the demand for leadership that truly reflects the people’s aspirations.

He encouraged attendees to recognise their collective strength in shaping the future, emphasising that they hold the power to choose the right leaders for the state.

Reflecting on his personal journey from humble beginnings as the son of a village headmaster and church catechist in Amesi, Aguata, to becoming a global CEO, Ozigbo shared, “This path of integrity, diligence, and excellence illustrates what we can achieve together. Ka Anambra Chawpụ represents my commitment to uphold these values in serving our state.”

Ozigbo expressed gratitude to the ASPOF leaders, including Chairman Chief S. N. Okeke, Secretary Mr. Ralf Oraeruno, and PRO Chief Coleman Uba, for their unwavering dedication. He also acknowledged the support of friends and associates such as Barr. Datta Amachree, Hon. Val Ayika, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke, and many others.

“In unity, we possess the strength to create a future that honours our roots while driving real progress. Together, we can build a better, brighter, and more secure Anambra,” Ozigbo concluded.