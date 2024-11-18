Stakeholders have spotlighted the transformative potential of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

They highlighted the need for robust public-private partnerships and a skilled workforce to sustain industrial development.

At the 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum (GNBF), Dr Remi Oni, the group executive director at Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, stressed TVET’s pivotal role in fostering industrial growth.

He drew parallels between Nigeria’s potential and the economic success stories of nations like Germany, South Korea and Japan.

He stated, “Germany’s economic miracle, South Korea’s industrial boom, and Japan’s rapid growth can all be traced back to a strong emphasis on technical and vocational education”.

These countries consistently invested in developing a skilled workforce, the bedrock of their economic achievements. This workforce creates, innovates, and sustains critical infrastructure, driving sustainable growth.

Oni emphasised that while Nigeria has made strides in infrastructure development, a shortage of skilled professionals remains a significant hurdle.

He noted, “Hospitals, railways, and factories need capable technicians and specialists to keep operations running and enable expansion.”

In a panel discussion focused on vocational education and digital skills, TGI Group’s head of corporate communication, Rafiat Gawat, advocated for aligning skills training with industry needs.

She also addressed the societal bias against polytechnic education.

“We need to stop making polytechnic education or skills acquisition seem like a lesser choice. It should be valued alongside degree education. When students graduate with hands-on experience, they are better equipped for the job market,” Gawat said.