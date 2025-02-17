The Anambra State government has debunked media reports circulating on social media platforms, claiming that it has begun the arrest of women who dress indecently and walk around without bra and pant.

Mr. Christian Aburime, Press Secretary (PS) to the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who reacted to the development in a statement made available to journalists on Monday, described the news as “fake” and “mischievous”, deliberately fabricated to “mislead the public and tarnish” the image od the state government by detractors.

Aburime rather argued that the State government under Soludo remained committed to protecting the fundamental human rights and dignity of the people of Anambra State, even though it encourages decency generally.

He stated that the Soludo-led government does not interfere with the people’s private life relating to dressing, as it is within their rights to decide on such matters, as enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

He insisted that the State government was committed to the economic and infrastructural transformation of Anambra State, and advised the peddlers of such fake news to desist from it to avoid creating unnecessary panic and tension in the state.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is not only false but also mischievous and calculated to mislead the public and paint the state government in bad light,” Aburime stated.

He urged members of the public to always verify information from official government channels before sharing.

He assured that the Soludo administration would continue to focus on key issues of security of lives and property, human capital development, economic transformation, and urban regeneration, among others, for the benefit of Anambra citizens, rather pedestrian issues.