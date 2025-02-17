Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have freed 11 persons out of the 14 hostages including women and children, abducted in Shawaram, a fishing community in Doron Baga area of Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the terrorists had recently killed over 40 farmers mostly fishermen in Dumba community, another fishing and farming community, which is close to Doron Baga in the same local government area in the northern part of the State.

Some of the survivors of the previous attack said the terrorists had warned them not to farm anymore in the area, saying that the ban they placed on farming in the communities has not been lifted, threatening to kill anyone who would not obey their rule.

However, in the latest attack, a credible intelligence source from the area said the kidnapping was carried out on February 13, 2025, by the notorious terrorist Commander Tar, who has been terrorising fishermen and farmers on the shores of Lake Chad.

The source said, “Tar and his men stormed the Shawaram community under the Kukawa local government area of the state and abducted 14 individuals, including women and children.”

A local community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the terrorists demanded a ransom shortly after the abduction.

“Eleven of our people have been rescued after a payment of N1.4 million raised by members of the community,” he revealed.

According to him, three victims were still in captivity, including one woman, as of Monday evening.

He said one woman still being held was abducted along with her father, and she chose to stay with the terrorists instead when they refused to release her father.

“A new warning was issued by Tar, stating that failure to secure the release of the three people would lead to the woman being married off and severe punishment for the other captives,” the source added.

No statement has been issued by either the Nigerian military or other security agencies in the State regarding the development.