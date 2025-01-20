A Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in the November 8, 2025 Anambra State election, Mr. John Nwosu, has expressed concerns about the newly enacted Homeland Security Law 2025 in the state.

In a statement, Nwosu who described the enactment of the law as “salutary” and a step in the right direction, however, cautioned that its success hinges on faithful implementation and the non-abuse of certain provisions.

Nwosu criticised the Anambra State Government (ANSG) for not acknowledging its primary constitutional responsibility to protect citizens and residents.

He emphasised that language was crucial in governance, highlighting the difference between “recognising the critical need” and “acknowledging its constitutional role”.

“The ANSG’s failure to acknowledge its primary responsibility to protect Anambra State citizens and residents is telling and unfurls the prevailing didactic leadership mindset,” Nwosu stated, emphasising .

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), clearly states in Section 14 (2) that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.”

Nwosu also expressed concern about the law’s provisions, which devolve most tasks to local governments, traditional rulers, municipalities, communities, and private security companies.

He warned about the potential dangers of private security companies and government agencies overreaching their authority, citing the ongoing crisis of brutality and dehumanization in the tax collection and waste management sectors.

“The prevailing crisis of wanton brutality and dehumanization being meted out by private companies acting as agents of ANSG in the tax collection and waste management sectors, should have informed the need for better clarity in the definition of the role of armed private security companies,” Nwosu noted.

The Labour Party aspirant urged the Governor Chukwuma Soludo Administration to implement the law without overreaching, lest it exacerbates the state’s already troubling security situation.

He reiterated that the Nigeria Constitution is the supreme law, and its provisions must be respected by the states.

“As the implementation of the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 commences, it is crucial that the ANSG prioritizes the protection of citizens’ rights and ensures that the law is not used as a tool for oppression or exploitation.

“The people of Anambra State deserve a secure and peaceful environment, and it is the responsibility of the government to provide it,” Nwosu emphasised.

Nwosu stated that his concerns highlighted the need for careful consideration and implementation of the law to ensure that it achieved its intended purpose of maintaining internal security and order in the state.