The Joint Union of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) has demanded the implementation of up-to-date promotion arrears and an annual increment of N30,000 alongside the payment of N70,500 minimum wage for Nasarawa State tertiary institutions in the January 2025 salaries in a letter to the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, made available to journalists, dated January 15, 2025, or risk industrial action.

The letter, which was signed by the chairman of the union, Gbande, Samson Kale, stated in part, “Your Excellency may recall that the union has written several letters dated 11/11/2024, 20/11/2024 and 29/11/2024 to your office on critical pending issues (non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage, promotion and annual increments up-to-date and their attendant arrears) affecting the institutions.”

The letter further stated that the union has “signed an agreement alongside the organised labour in the state on the implementation of N70,500 minimum wage for the three institutions which has not been implemented”, the union said.

It stated that in light of the above, the union demands the “implementation of these issues alongside the January 2025 salaries to avert industrial harmony.”

The office of the governor could not be reached to respond to the issues raised by the union before press time.