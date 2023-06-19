Anatomy Of Presidential Engagement

In the sphere of presidential engagement and communication, Nigeria has had different shades of Presidents, from the docile and absent, laidback, garrison-style communication, taciturn, to the pragmatic. Each shade created the mood and tone of the presidency and invariably impacted the quality of leadership the presidency exhibited. Although not ascribing to or recommending any shade of communication and engagement for the presidency, I understand the importance of effective communication and engagement of the President to all citizens and stakeholders of Project Nigeria.

In a republican democracy, the primary assumption is that the President is, first and foremost, a fellow citizen. Therefore, consistent engagement with citizens, interest groups and special interests is axiomatic. The challenge is that we are yet to accept that ability to engage effectively with our constituents is a critical function of leadership. Our Leaders are used to giving orders only and not listening to the people or explaining why they must make some decisions. The implication is that we have had rulers and not necessarily leaders.

Arguably, the most critical skill needed by a leader is his ability to communicate effectively with citizens, sectoral groups and structured interest groups to pursue a specific agenda. In a short period, we have witnessed significant changes in presidential engagement. And this is bearing fruit in citizens’ responses. International media and international community are taking note. On this score, the President is on firm ground and needs to be encouraged. This is where President Tinubu’s early steps of continuous engagement with diverse stakeholders deserve interrogation.

In the first 21 days of the Bola Ahmed presidency, he has met with at least 50 citizens and 20 stakeholder groups. The citizens and groups are as diverse as Nigeria’s divergent sectors and sections. Some of these engagements have led to the defusion of tension, such as with fuel subsidy removal, explaining contentious issues as we had in the foreign exchange unification or giving insight into presidential actions like the student loan bill. The President has engaged with ex-militants and Niger Delta leaders like Asari Dokubo, Timi Alaibe, Former Emir of Kano and first-rate Economist Sanusi L Sanusi, Billionaire Aliko Dangote, opposition politician Rabiu Kwankwaso ,ex-presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Abdulsalam Abubakar, G-5 “PDP” Governors, fiery lawyer Femi Falana, labour leaders Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, Sultan of Sokoto, Oni of Ife and other traditional rulers, among several others.

The engagement with Asari Dokubo may have unsettled some presidency watchers . The argument they have against it is that legitimate state does not engage openly with non state actors who seize the platform to denigrate strategic state institutions like the armed and security forces no matter their deficits. However there is still value in that engagement .

President Tinubu’s style is a refreshing and decisive departure from the style and disposition of his immediate predecessor. He has shown a remarkable ability to listen and consult widely .The account of Khalifa Sanusi Lamido Sanusi that he listens attentively, grasps the core issues communicated to him, tries to make sense of these issues, internalises the significant points raised and responds appropriately is relevant . Yours truly can confirm it as the truth.