Experts Move To Harness Africa’s Sustainability Resources

African leaders in private and public sectors, civil society and academia have concluded plans to discuss issues affecting Africa and how the continent can harness its vast resources to enhance the development of African people.

The summit themed: “Transformational Leadership in a Changing World’ would be held on July 7th, 2023 at Four Points By Sheraton in Victoria Island Lagos during the African Leadership Review Summit and Awards.

According to the statement released by Africa Leadership Review Media Limited, “Africa Leadership Excellence Summit (ALEX) is set to be an informative and inspiring day of new ideals, stimulating and renowned speakers dedicated to driving forward leadership excellence debates.

“The summit will be providing delegates with greater understanding of how operational effectiveness and efficiency is vital to organizational success. It is aimed at anyone looking to improve leadership competence, organization performance and networking opportunities”.

Experts speaking at the include Tshilidzi Marwala, Arunma Oteh, Hamad Buamim, Mohammed Dewaji, Niyi Adesanya, Pat Utomi, Fred Swanker, Dr. Peter Chee, Barbara Kellerman,Moussa Faki Mahamot, Kashim Shettima Mustapha, Lagis governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Makhtar Diop, DrAkinwumi A Adesina, Prof. Benedict Oramph and H. E Wankele Nene.