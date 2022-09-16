Anchor Insurance Company Limited has rebranded its logo and television commercial(TVC) in a move to continue to offer superior customer services to its policyholders and stakeholders.

At an event which took place in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, the company’s managing director/CEO, Augustine Ebose, stated that, as a forward-looking organisation, there was the compelling need to come up with a more adventurous and exciting logo identity that speaks into the brand’s journey to that future position.

In 2018, he said, the firm came up with a Television Commercial (TVC) themed ‘Who are We’ to properly announce the firm to the world, stressing that, the slogan has fully achieved the purpose it was met to deliver for the Anchor Insurance brand.

However, he stated that, currently, there is the need to set another brand height for the company, hence, the new TVC, that was launched.

Ebose said: “from today, the new commercial would be on popular international and local television stations. From inception,Anchor has thrived in maintaining excellent claims payment administration.

“We have raised our bar in speedy service delivery to our customers who are the reason we are strong in business. It is our desire to meet and satisfy your taste that we are going this extra mile of raising the brand standard today.I must thank you all for believing and trusting in what we are doing at Anchor Insurance.

“We value your love, your business supports and loyalty to the brand. We will always deliver super customer experience to you as we journey together.”

Recognising the sacrosanct reality that the insurer is in business to put smiles back on the faces of its policyholders who suffer from risks insured against, disclosing that, the firm has not failed in discharging this duty since inception.

Ebose maintained that the firm’s responsibility towards the public does not stop at responding to claims payments alone, adding that, it owes it a duty also to, at different periods, excite them with different activities and make them have an ownership pride of its brand.

“Today’s introduction of a new logo identity and Television Commercial is one change that has become very necessary and calculated as we transition to another level of operations in the nation’s insurance business climate,” he pointed out.

Applauding the firm for its innovation, the commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is proud of Anchor Insurance as it has done well as an underwriter.

The commissioner, who was represented at the event by the head, Corporate Communication and Market Development, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, implored insurance companies to continue to innovate and delight the public with enhanced services.