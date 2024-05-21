Wife of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, Asma al-Assad, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, an official statement released by the President’s Office in Damascus disclosed, on Tuesday.

This diagnosis comes as a significant blow to the First Lady, who had previously battled breast cancer and went into remission in 2019.

In the official statement, the president’s office said, “First Lady Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.”

The statement did not provide further details about the stage of her illness or the treatment plan.

Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and can progress rapidly if not treated.

Asma al-Assad, born in London and educated at King’s College London, has been a prominent figure in Syria, often seen by her husband’s side during public appearances.

She has also been involved in various charitable activities and initiatives aimed at supporting Syrian families affected by the country’s ongoing civil war.

Her previous battle with breast cancer was publicly announced in August 2018, and she underwent a successful treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy.

By August 2019, she was declared cancer-free.

Her resilience and openness about her health struggles have made her a symbol of strength for many Syrians.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a severe condition, but advancements in medical treatments have improved the prognosis for many patients.

Treatment typically involves chemotherapy, and in some cases, a stem cell transplant.

The specific course of treatment for the First Lady has not been disclosed.

Asma al-Assad’s diagnosis has drawn attention both locally and internationally.

The First Lady’s health has been a topic of public interest, given her high profile and previous health challenges.

The international community is closely watching her condition, considering the ongoing conflict in Syria and its impact on the nation’s healthcare system.

In the light of this news, well-wishers and supporters have taken to social media to express their solidarity and hope for her recovery.

Many have shared messages of support, praying for her strength and courage in facing this new health challenge.