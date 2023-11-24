Five-time Grammy Award-winning music artiste, Angelique Kidjo gave an impression performance at the London, Jazz Festival recently.

63-year-old Kidjo who for decades had maintained her relevance in the African and global music industry and in shaping culture performed alongside the Chineke! Orchestra conducted by Chris Cameron.

With multiple albums including, Celia, Spirit Rising, and her most recent album, Mother Nature, the 2023 Polar Music Prize Laureate continues to blaze the trail inspiring young African musicians and people of colour to own their originality and creativity, as a means of staying relevant in the global industry.

Kidjo has performed with a number of young African singers and musicians like Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Zeynab, Shungudzo, Sampa the Great, Rexxie, African legend, Salif Keita and French singer, Matthieu Chedid in her last album.

She has also added the title of actress to her name, post an appearance in Nigeria’s popular film director, Kunle Afolayan’s movie CEO.

With the performance at the Jazz Festival, she continues her latest album’s world tour in European cities like Berlin, Germany; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Paris, France; Luxemborg, Luxemborg; Brussels, Belgium; etc.