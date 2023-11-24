House of Representatives has vowed to investigate the utilisation of the N62 billion federal government intervention funds invested into the HIV/AIDS control programmes and other donor funds deployed for allied ailments.

The House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria took this decision during oversight visits to the National Malaria Control Programme and the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programmes.

The committee’s chairman, Hon. Amobi Ogah and his members expressed disappointment over the absence of the National Coordinators of the agencies.

Ogah was however, optimistic about the fight against deadly diseases especially with the successes and achievements by the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) which was also visited.

Members of the Committee also expressed worry over the data and statistics compiled by the agency on the prevalence of the HIV/AIDS in the states of the federation and called for more sensitisation on the scourge of the disease in all the rural communities.

The data presented on the National HIV/AIDS Impact Survey conducted by NACA showed that in most states of the federation, two out 10 and 3 of 15 persons sampled and tested had contracted the deadly HIV/AIDS disease.