There was confusion yesterday when some aggrieved contractors who supplied COVID-19 machines and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), staged a peaceful protest at the entrance gate of the FCTA Secretariat demanding the full payment for their supplies.

The contractors in their numbers who lamented that the payment has been delayed for almost three years carried placards with different inscriptions such as, “Dear Minister, put an end to this wickedness, pay COVID-19 contractors, their money is close to three years already”, “We are tired of fake promises,” and “we need our money now,” among others.

As early as 8 am, the contractors stormed the Area 11 Secretariat where the offices of FCT ministers and the permanent secretary are located and barricaded the major entrance.