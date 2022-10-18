A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Senator Uba Sani, for allegedly masterminding a violent attack on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters during its presidential campaign rally in Kaduna on Monday.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, said Senator Uba Sani, who is the governorship candidate of the APC in Kaduna State, allegedly organised and masterminded the attack hence the urgent need to arrest him and prosecute him if found culpable.

The political activist condemned the attack in its entirety and said something urgent must be done to prevent such atavistic tendencies from being replicated in other states of the Federation during the ongoing campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While noting that the attack represented a wholesale negation of the peace accord recently signed by political parties and candidates for a peaceful 2023 general elections, he called on the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee to urgently sanction Uba Sani.

He also called on the United Kingdom, United States of America and the European Union to urgently revoke their respective visas for Uba Sani to serve as a deterrent to others who may be planning to initiate and inject the virus of violence to disrupt the 2023 campaigns either in Kaduna or in any other state of the Federation.

Frank, who is United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, however, lauded the Kaduna State chapter of the PDP and its teeming supporters who ensured that the presidential campaign rally held as planned notwithstanding the violent attack and intimidation unleashed against them.

Frank said: “The APC knows that they have failed Nigerians and therefore cannot win the 2023 general elections. They also know that Nigerians are supporting the PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win in order to halt APC’s bad policies and programmes which have bastardised the nation’s economy, pauperised and foisted insecurity on the people.

“It is now clear that the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu is not sellable and cannot win the next election, therefore the APC is on overdrive to rig the elections by intimidating Nigerians with violence even as it is subterraneously pushing to remove the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu and stop the use of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS) for the 2023 general elections.

“The Nigeria Police and all security agencies must nip this anti-democratic actions of overzealous APC agents in the bud in order to guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023.

“The National Peace Committee must not only condemn this orchestrated mayhem during Atiku’s campaign rally and violent attack on his supporters but must press for the arrest and prosecution of the identified sponsors no matter how highly placed.

“The EU, USA and UK must take a strong stand against those sponsoring and perpetrating violence in order to derail and frustrate peaceful transfer of political power through the ballot in 2023.

“There is the overarching need to identify these subversive elements and their sponsors and rein them in through visa ban and use of other potent diplomatic instruments.”

He called on Nigerians to be vigilant and to stand against the evil, barbaric and wicked antics of the APC now investing in and promoting violence aimed at not only disenfranchising them but to once again steal their mandate in 2023.

He equally called on Nigerians and the international community to hold the APC and its government responsible for any harm that befalls the Presidential candidate of the PDP or of any other political party during this 2023 electioneering process.