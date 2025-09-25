Some irate residents of Agbarho community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, on Wednesday, set ablaze a woman accused of attempting to steal a 7-year-old boy.

Eyewitnesses said the woman, allegedly from Ughelli town, was caught in the act before being dragged into the street and beaten by the angry mob.

Despite pleas from a few voices for the suspect to be handed over to security agencies for necessary action, the mob reportedly overpowered those pleading for her and set her ablaze.

The incident comes just days after residents of Ughelli staged a mass protest over a wave of child abductions in the area. Placard-carrying protesters had appealed to the state government and security agencies to intervene.

“This is the reality we are living in. Our children are no longer safe. We raised alarm a few days ago, and now this woman was caught,” a resident who didn’t want his name mentioned said.

Parents in Agbarho community and surrounding towns have been keeping their children indoors following reports of incessant child theft.

As at press time, security operatives were yet to remove the remains of the lynched suspect from the roadside as of when this report was filed.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO,), SP Bright Edafe, when asked if any arrest has been made said he would confirm and get back.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ughelli North local government area, Barr. Jaro Egbo, has announced a ₦5 million reward for information leading to the recovery of missing children in the Agbarho axis of the LGA.

Egbo made the declaration while hosting the Special Adviser to the Governor on Intelligence Gathering and Boundary Matters, Apostle Sunny Jero, who paid him a working visit with his team.

Welcoming the delegation, he pushed for the recovery of the missing children in Agbarho, appealing for support from security agencies and the public and assured that every measure would be taken to ensure their safe return.

He said he had to reinforce the partnership between the state and local governments in strengthening peace and security across Delta State.

“The lives of our people remain my utmost priority, and I will not relent until every available measure is exhausted to secure the return of these children,” Egbo declared.

Apostle Sunny Jero, in his response, stressed the need for collaboration among local government council chairmen, councillors, and security agencies to prevent crisis in their domains.