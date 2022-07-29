The second batch of pilgrims from Kwara State that performed this year’s pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have arrived safely in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Max Air that conveyed the 560 pilgrims landed in Ilorin International Airport at about 3. 21am on Friday.

With the arrival of the first and second batches, 1,093 pilgrims from Kwara have so far retuned home from the holy land.

Chairman of Kwara State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Abdulkadir Sambaki, said that the remaining pilgrims from the state who are still in Saudi Arabia are in good health condition.

Sambaki said that the remaining 368 pilgrims have been scheduled to be airlifted back home between July 31 and August 1, 2022

Two of the pilgrims who were part of the latest arrival, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim and Alhaja Rukayat Joke Yusuf, thanked God for the safe trip and prayed God to grant the remaining pilgrims safe trip back home.

They commended the state government and the board for the arrangements put in place while in the holy land and their hitch-free trip back home.