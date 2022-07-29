Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists have fired shots at Zone 1 Police Headquarters along BUK Road in Kano.

According to a security source, the terrorists came in three vehicles around 12:30pm on Friday and fired several shots at the building and then zoomed off.

The source said security is being reinforced around the Police zonal headquarters to frustrate possible attack by the terrorists.

Recall that the terrorists had attacked the same headquarters during the January 20, 2012 multiple attacks in Kano, which left at least scores of people dead in the state.

