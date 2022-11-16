Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of the party.

A Federal High Court in Jalingo, the state capital, had earlier sacked him as the party’s governorship flagbearer for the forthcoming general election.

The two courts, in their separate rulings, called on the leadership of the APC to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state.

Apart from ordering a fresh primary within 14 days, the candidate was also urged by the courts to desist from parading himself as the party’s governorship candidate for Taraba.

While the first suit in Jalingo was instituted by one of the aggrieved aspirants, Chief David Sabo Kente, that of Abuja, was instituted by the senator representing Taraba Central, Yusuf A. Yusuf.

The duo who argued that the party’s governorship primary was not conducted in the state, wondered why the leadership of the party at the national level should go ahead and declare Bwacha as the winner of the election.

The state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dragged him to court shortly after his defection from the party to the APC.

While Bwacha has already appealed the ruling in Jalingo, it is, however, not yet clear whether he will also appeal that of today which took place in Abuja.